Details of refreshed Mahindra XUV700 leaked ahead of debut

By Pradnesh Naik 02:06 pm Nov 16, 202302:06 pm

The refreshed Mahindra XUV700 will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the 2023 version of the XUV700 in India soon. In the latest development, images of a new six-seat version with added features have leaked ahead of its debut. The all-new variant will include second-row captain seats and an auto-dimming IRVM. While some sources have mentioned the possibility of ventilated seats, this detail is yet to be confirmed.

New features expected in the six-seat variant

The leaked photos of the Mahindra XUV700's six-seat edition imply that it might be equipped with captain seats in the second row, offering increased comfort and luxury for passengers. Moreover, the new version is anticipated to include an auto-dimming IRVM, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the rearview mirror to minimize glare from following vehicles. Nevertheless, the inclusion of ventilated seats remains uncertain.

Powertrain options will likely remain the same

Despite the updated seating arrangement and extra features, the updated Mahindra XUV700 is expected to maintain its existing engine options. The SUV will still be available with a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor. Both engines will be coupled with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, providing customers with options for their preferred driving experience.