Be prepared to wait a little longer for Toyota Glanza

By Pradnesh Naik 12:04 pm Nov 16, 202312:04 pm

Toyota Glanza features projector LED headlamps (Photo credit: Toyota)

The Glanza, Toyota's high-end hatchback modeled after the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, is offered in India with a starting price of Rs. 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom). For those looking to reserve the Glanza in November, they can anticipate a waiting period of up to four weeks from the date of booking. This wait time applies to both manual and automatic versions of the car on our shores.

Four variants are available for the Glanza

Available in four distinct variants namely, E, S, G, and V, the Toyota Glanza caters to a wide range of customer preferences and budgets. These trims ensure there's an ideal option for anyone interested in this premium hatchback. Regardless of the differences in features and specifications among these variants, the waiting period remains consistent at up to one month for all models.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter inline-four petrol engine

Underneath the hood, the Glanza boasts a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-four petrol engine that is paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The motor generates 89hp of power and 113Nm of torque. For those considering CNG versions, the mill develops slightly reduced power figures of 76hp/98.5Nm. This positions the Glanza as an appealing choice for customers in search of a premium hatchback experience.