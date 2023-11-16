Sedans witnessed 11.5% YoY decrease in sales this October

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Sedans witnessed 11.5% YoY decrease in sales this October

By Pradnesh Naik 12:00 pm Nov 16, 202312:00 pm

Maruti Suzuki Dzire rolls on 15-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

In October, the sedan market in India experienced an 11.48% YoY decrease in sales, dropping to 31,721 units from 35,833 units in October 2022. Hatchbacks and SUVs remain popular, but only a few sedans are available for purchase. Despite this decline, sales did witness a slight MoM increase of 1.60%, rising from 31,222 units in September this year.

2/4

Maruti Suzuki Dzire topped the list last month

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire led the pack as the top-selling sedan in October, with 14,699 units sold and a 46.34% market share. The popular model saw a 19.30% YoY increase from the 12,321 units sold in October 2022 and a 5.90% MoM growth from the 13,880 units sold in September. No other sedan managed to surpass the 5,000-unit sales mark.

3/4

Hyundai AURA and Honda Amaze followed up the Dzire

The Hyundai AURA was in second place, selling 4,096 units in October. This represented a 3.58% YoY decrease from the 4,248 units sold in October 2022 but a 5.03% MoM increase from September's sales of 3,900 units. The Honda Amaze took third place with a significant YoY drop of 46.90% (2,890 units sold) compared to last year's sales of 5,443 units. However, MoM sales improved by 12.15% from September's sales of 2,577 units.

4/4

Mid-size models witnessed an overall growth in October

The Hyundai VERNA experienced a 6.15% YoY growth but an 11.38% MoM decline, while both SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus saw considerable YoY growth. Tata Tigor, Honda City, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz experienced dips in sales for both YoY and MoM. The Toyota Camry had an impressive YoY growth of 233.90% but a MoM decrease of 23.94%. The next-generation Honda Amaze is slated for a 2024 debut, featuring several updates but maintaining the same engine lineup as the current model.