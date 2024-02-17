The Developer Preview brings several developer-focused features

Google announces first developer preview of Android 15: Know features

By Akash Pandey 08:59 pm Feb 17, 202408:59 pm

What's the story Google has released the first Developer Preview (DP) of Android 15, the newest version of its popular mobile operating system. The development and release process will consist of three stages, which has kicked off with the Developer Preview phase. This will be followed by a Beta release and, ultimately, a stable version released later in the year. Initially, the Developer Preview will be exclusive to Google's Pixel smartphones, with other manufacturers expected to receive the update in due course.

Developer Preview is available on these devices

The first Developer Preview of Android 15 is compatible with a select group of Pixel devices. The list includes Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. As development moves forward, more devices from other manufacturers will join the list of Android 15-compatible phones.

Here's what it brings

There aren't many new features included in an early Developer Preview, and the ones that are emphasized are mainly geared toward developers. Interestingly, Android 15 introduces partial screen sharing support, allowing users to share or record specific app windows. On Android 13, support was added to connect to MIDI 2.0 devices via USB, and Android 15 expanded this support to virtual MIDI apps. This enables composition apps to control synthesizer apps as if they were connected via USB MIDI 2.0.

Improved performance framework, custom cryptographic signatures, more

Furthermore, there are enhancements in the performance framework, along with new extensions providing greater control over camera hardware and algorithms on compatible devices. Additionally, Android 15 introduces support for new data types in Health Connect. It also offers the capability to safeguard files with custom cryptographic signatures, thereby ensuring their integrity and protection against tampering, corruption, malware, or unauthorized modifications.

It also adds 'notification cooldown'

In Android 15 DP1, you might come across "notification cooldown." It is a feature aimed at gradually reducing the volume of consecutive notifications from the same app. Essentially, its purpose is to prevent users from feeling overwhelmed when receiving a large number of notifications simultaneously. To access it, navigate to Settings and select Notifications. Scroll down to the bottom to find "notification cooldown" option. Upon tapping, you will see three choices: cooldown all notifications, cooldown conversations, and don't use.

Developer preview and beta release dates

Starting February 16, the first Developer Preview of Android 15 can be downloaded, with the second preview slated for March. After the Developer Preview phase, Google intends to launch the first Beta build for Android 15 in April. The Beta testing process is open to the public and requires enrollment of compatible devices. Four beta updates are planned in total, with the fourth "near-final" update anticipated between July and August.

Anticipated Android 15 final release date

While Google has not specified an exact date for the stable release of Android 15, it is expected to happen toward the end of Q3 in 2024. Previous versions, like Android 14 and Android 13, were released in October and August, respectively. The final release might may vary based on the extent of changes and software optimization needed during the development process.