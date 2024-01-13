WhatsApp beta for Android brings new settings to manage updates

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp beta for Android brings new settings to manage updates

By Akash Pandey 06:27 pm Jan 13, 202406:27 pm

The feature is currently limited to select beta testers

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature with its Android beta version 2.24.2.13, which allows users to manage app updates through the preinstalled Meta App Manager application. This update aims to enhance user experience by streamlining the update process and providing timely notifications. The app update management feature with the preinstalled Meta App Manager application is currently accessible to some beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. It will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

2/3

Available on devices with pre-installed Meta App Manager

The "App Updates" feature, found within the app settings, enables users to decide if WhatsApp should automatically update over Wi-Fi whenever a new version is available. Users will also receive a notification when the update is ready for download. However, this feature is currently exclusive to devices with the preinstalled Meta App Manager application, such as certain OnePlus and Samsung phones and tablets. Others may not have access to this specific update management feature yet.

3/3

Advantages of new feature

This update management feature offers significant benefits to user experience on devices with the preinstalled Meta App Manager app. It ensures a more efficient update process for users on supported devices, allowing for automatic updates over Wi-Fi and timely notifications. While the Google Play Store already provides an automatic app update feature, some beta testers can still maintain control over receiving update notifications through the app.