By Sanjana Shankar 12:25 pm Dec 19, 202312:25 pm

The changes have not been rolled out as yet

Google Chrome is experimenting with new design elements for its Android browser, including a carousel on the New Tab Page (NTP) and Dynamic Color adjustments in line with the Material You design. According to 9to5Google, Chrome is currently testing an NTP version that features favicons—small image icons that represent websites— in a carousel, displaying four to five at once. Previously, the NTP showed eight favicons in a rectangular grid right beneath the search tab.

A new tab page carousel is currently under testing

The new design for the New Tab page can now hold up to 11 favicons in the carousel. However, this seems like a waste of space especially for those who don't use the Discover feature. Also, the carousel makes room for unnecessary scrolling. Google Chrome had previously explored an NTP carousel in mid-2022 but later abandoned the idea for reasons unknown. As of now, Google has not yet launched the Material You redesign of the NTP for all users.

Dynamic color tweaks are being developed for Android tablets

Google Chrome for Android tablets is also testing Dynamic Color tweaks alongside the NTP carousel. The status bar above the tab strip, which shows information like time, battery status, and Wi-Fi connection, used to be solely black. With Material You design integration, the status bar will now have dynamic color theming, offering a more cohesive appearance throughout the browser interface. Material You thematic elements are being incorporated into more apps to match Android 14's design standards.