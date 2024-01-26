Reason for job cuts

Job cuts due to workforce adjustments

Salesforce is the latest firm to downsize its workforce and its latest layoff round might be aimed at redirecting the company's expenditures toward growth. However, as per WSJ, Salesforce currently has around 1,000 job openings across the company. This suggests that the current layoff decision may also be a standard workforce adjustment rather than a major strategy shift.

Eyes on profit

Salesforce introduced various measures to boost profit margins

Salesforce has faced several challenges due to a post-pandemic decline in sales, adversely impacting its growth. Activist investors, including Elliott Management, acquired stakes in the company, urging Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to accelerate the improvement of the company's margins beyond its initial plans. To comply with these demands, the company implemented measures such as workforce reductions and cost-cutting in areas like employee travel, real estate, and retreats.

Stock is on rise

Performance remains phenomenal despite challenges

Despite obstacles, the company's stock surged by nearly 80% in the past 12 months, surpassing the 37% increase in the NASDAQ Composite Index. The company witnessed a rise in revenue during the second and third quarters and subsequently raised its annual profit forecast. This impressive performance is attributed to enhanced profit margins and overall improvements. Salesforce is anticipated to announce the earning of the last quarter in March.