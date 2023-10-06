Amazon's first internet satellites to launch today: How to watch

By Sanjana Shankar 06:07 pm Oct 06, 2023

The launch will happen from Florida (Photo credit: ULA)

Amazon is taking a giant leap with the launch of its first two test internet satellites, called KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2. These satellites are part of the company's ambitious Project Kuiper, which aims to create a broadband constellation in low Earth orbit (LEO) for high-speed global internet connectivity. The satellites will hitch a ride on United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Atlas V rocket, blasting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Deployment, on-orbit testing, and mission details

According to plans, about 18 minutes into launch, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 satellites will be deployed into a 500km-high orbit. After the test satellites reach orbit, Amazon will carry out extensive testing. The mission team will try sending information between the satellites and a customer terminal on Earth once the satellites are connected to the internet. Once the mission is complete, Amazon plans to "actively deorbit" the satellites, allowing them to burn up in Earth's atmosphere.

Amazon intends to send 3,236 internet satellites in total

Amazon's plan for Project Kuiper involves launching a whopping 3,236 satellites. They will be sent aboard various rockets from ULA, Arianespace, and Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission wants at least half of Amazon's initial constellation to be up and running by July 2026. Amazon hopes to start providing internet service to some customers by late 2024.

Competing with SpaceX's Starlink

Project Kuiper is set to rival SpaceX's Starlink, an operational internet mega constellation in the LEO with nearly 5,000 active satellites. SpaceX has the green light to deploy up to 12,000 satellites and is seeking approval for an additional 30,000. Both companies will soon be in a race to deliver high-speed internet access worldwide through their respective satellite constellations. In India, Starlink is expected to get a satellite internet license soon.

How to watch Amazon's satellite launch event?

ULA has a two-hour launch window for its mission today, starting at 11:30pm IST. You can catch the live stream via the company's YouTube handle. Amazon has initially planned to launch its test satellites on ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. However, due to delays with the rocket, they opted for the Atlas V instead. Despite this change, Vulcan Centaur is still expected to carry Project Kuiper satellites in future launches.