Google rolls out ChromeOS 120 update with usability tweaks

Technology

By Akash Pandey 10:01 pm Jan 06, 202410:01 pm

The update offers a range of usability enhancements for Chromebook users

Google's latest update, ChromeOS 120, is here to enhance the user experience on Chromebooks with a variety of new features. Among these are the Virtual Desk Button, Nearby Share Self Share, and several other tweaks designed to improve organization and device integration. Chromebook users can now enjoy a more seamless experience with these handy additions. The update will be progressively rolled out over the coming days.

Virtual Desk Button

The ChromeOS 120 update brings a Virtual Desk Button to the ChromeOS Shelf, which appears to the left of pinned app icons. The Virtual Desk Button features the name of the current grouping, making it easier to switch between "Desks" with the left/right arrows that appear upon hovering. Upon tapping, a miniature overview of all your groupings will open. In case you want to disable this feature, right-click on the Shelf to access the "Hide desk name" option.

Nearby Share and App details

Users can also take advantage of Nearby Share Self Share, which was introduced to Android phones and tablets in 2022. This feature allows for automatic transfers between devices logged into the same Google Account, even when the Chromebook's screen is off. Additional updates include the "App details" section. This add-on informs about the type of app along with its storage and versioning information. Head to Settings > Apps > Manage your apps and select an app to know its details.

Mouse settings, customizable keyboard keys, and more

The latest updates also include dedicated "Mouse" settings, which were previously grouped with Touchpad. Now you can control the Cursor and Scrolling speed and the scroll acceleration toggle. Similarly, Touchpad settings now allow customization of key combinations. A fresh "Customize keyboard keys" page permits shortcut selection for various actions. Usability improvements involve resizing picture-in-picture (PiP) windows through touchscreen pinching. Overall, these updates enhance user control and customization in handling mouse, touchpad, and keyboard functionalities.