ISRO successfully injects Aditya-L1 spacecraft into final orbit

By Akash Pandey 04:29 pm Jan 06, 202404:29 pm

Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2, 2023

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a critical maneuver, positioning the Aditya-L1 into its final orbit approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. India's pioneering space-based solar observatory is now in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1)—a mere 1% of the total distance between our planet and the Sun. The spacecraft is now on a five-year mission to gather vital data, offering a comprehensive view of the Sun's influence on our space environment.

ISRO confirms Aditya-L1's successful final orbit insertion

Advantages of Aditya-L1's halo orbit placement

Aditya L-1, in a halo orbit around L1, will offer the significant advantage of continuously observing the Sun without any obstructions or eclipses. This will greatly enhance its ability to monitor solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time. Through this mission, ISRO aims to study solar upper atmospheric dynamics, chromospheric and coronal heating, initiation of coronal mass ejections and flares, particle dynamics of the Sun, solar coronal heating mechanisms, coronal loop plasma diagnostics, and space weather drivers.

Journey of India's solar observatory

Aditya L-1 was launched on September 2, 2023, onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C57 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. It was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19,500km around Earth after a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds. The spacecraft then underwent a series of maneuvers and headed toward Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), escaping Earth's sphere of influence.

4 payloads on spacecraft directly view Sun

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads designed to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors. Of these, four payloads directly view the Sun, while the remaining three carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at L1.