Aditya-L1 captures selfie and photographs Earth, Moon in one frame

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 12:58 pm 2 min read

The mission launched on September 2. Representative image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared images of Earth and the Moon captured by the Aditya-L1 spacecraft. The mission also managed to capture a selfie, showcasing two of the onboard payloads, namely VELC and SUIT. The solar probe, which launched on September 2, is expected to provide valuable insights into the Sun and its effects on space weather. It is currently headed on its way to the Lagrangian point (L1), which lies 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

Aditya-L1 set to explore the Sun's mysteries

Since its launch, Aditya-L1 has completed two earth-bound orbital maneuvers and is set to perform two more before reaching L1. The next operation is scheduled for September 10. Its entire journey is estimated to take 125 days. Aditya-L1 is carrying seven scientific payloads in total. The VELC instrument, short for Visible Emission Line Coronagraph, is designed to study the Sun's corona (outermost layer) and coronal mass ejections. Meanwhile, SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope) can image the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere.

ISRO plans to send astronauts to space, possibly in 2025

India's space exploration projects are picking pace with ISRO's ongoing missions, including the Aditya-Ll solar probe. This mission follows India's successful lunar landing, Chandrayaan-3, in August. Other projects include a human spaceflight program called Gaganyaan. It aims to launch astronauts into orbit for the first time, possibly by 2025. ISRO is also planning on the Shukrayaan-1 mission to study Venus in 2024. These missions mark India's significant progress in space exploration and research.

