WhatsApp to let users choose app's main color: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 01:34 pm Jan 06, 202401:34 pm

WhatsApp's new feature grants users the liberty to express themselves through various colors

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update via the TestFlight beta program, bumping up the beta version on iOS to 24.1.10.70. This update introduces a theme feature that lets users pick the primary color of the app, catering to diverse tastes and boosting customization. It not only enhances the app's visual appeal but also improves accessibility for users with visual impairments or specific color preferences based on personal comfort. Currently in development, it will be accessible in an upcoming update.

Users can choose from 5 different color options

Photo credit: WABetaInfo

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS showcases a new section where users can select the main branding color for the app in a future update. With five different colors to choose from, users can experiment and find the ideal color that matches their preferences. This customization feature not only addresses users who favored the old blue color but also follows the broader trend of giving them more control over their app interface.

Future customization plans include bubble color modification

In addition to the forthcoming feature to change the main branding color, WhatsApp might be planning to extend this customization feature by adding the ability to modify the bubble color in the distant future. This would elevate personalization to new heights, enabling users to add a touch of their unique style to digital conversations. As always, we will keep you informed when we have more details about this feature.