Microsoft hires former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:26 pm Nov 20, 202302:26 pm

The duo will lead a cutting-edge AI research team at Microsoft

Microsoft has hired former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, to head a new cutting-edge AI research team. This development follows Altman's dismissal from OpenAI on Friday, as the board declared they "no longer have confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI." Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed enthusiasm about Altman and Brockman joining the company, stating, "We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success."

The mission continues: Altman

Altman confirmed the news shared by Nadella, stating, "The mission continues." OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, represents Microsoft's biggest investment in AI, totaling $13 billion and holding nearly half of OpenAI's ownership. This big bet wasn't just on the company itself but also on its main player, Altman. According to reports, Nadella had previously promised Altman support in his future pursuits.

Failed negotiations for Altman's return to OpenAI

After being ousted from OpenAI, Altman spent the weekend in negotiations, hoping to regain his position as CEO. However, the discussions were unsuccessful, as OpenAI's four-person board refused to resign and allow him to return, according to multiple sources who spoke with The Verge. Altman's appointment at Microsoft occurred just hours after his failed talks with OpenAI's board.

Emmett Shear named interim CEO of OpenAI

Following Altman's exit from OpenAI, former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear has reportedly been named interim CEO. He will replace Mira Murati, who was named interim OpenAI CEO after Altman's termination on Friday. Although OpenAI has not officially confirmed Shear's appointment, Microsoft's recruitment of Altman indicates that an announcement about a new leadership structure at OpenAI is likely on the horizon.

Shear's background

In 2011, Shear co-founded Twitch, a leading platform for online game streaming. It quickly became a go-to space for gamers, providing interactive experiences and ways for streamers to earn from their content. Shear's leadership led to Twitch being bought by Amazon for a whopping $970 million in 2014. His influential 16-year stint as Twitch's CEO concluded in March 2023, signaling the end of an era for the platform he helped create and foster.