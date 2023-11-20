Negotiations with Altman fail, Emmett Shear is new OpenAI CEO

1/7

Business 2 min read

Negotiations with Altman fail, Emmett Shear is new OpenAI CEO

By Rishabh Raj 12:06 pm Nov 20, 202312:06 pm

Altman will not return to the start-up he co-founded in 2015

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and board director of OpenAI, has announced that Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear will step in as the interim CEO of the AI research firm, according to The Information. This development comes after unsuccessful attempts to reinstate Sam Altman as CEO following his dismissal last Friday. The board's choice to oust Altman has sparked turmoil within the company, prompting several key employees to resign.

2/7

Altman's departure and Brockman's resignation

Despite the best efforts of OpenAI's leadership and major investors to bring Altman back into the CEO role, discussions over the weekend did not yield positive results. Things still seem messy as of now. Along with Altman's termination on Friday, the board demoted OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman, saying he "would retain his role." Later that day, Brockman, a crucial engineer responsible for the company's achievements, stepped down from his position as Board Chairman, worsening the crisis at OpenAI.

3/7

Potential impact of Altman's exit on OpenAI

The abrupt removal of Altman and Brockman has resulted in three senior researchers leaving OpenAI. This could potentially trigger a larger exodus of talent to competitor companies like Google and Meta. Moreover, reports suggest that Altman is considering a new venture following his departure from OpenAI, which might attract more talent away from the organization and affect its future projects.

4/7

Altman's dramatic ouster

Altman, the face of generative AI and known for transitioning OpenAI from a non-profit to a viable commercial entity, was ousted by the board for not being "candid in his conversations." He reportedly clashed with board members who were concerned he was moving too quickly, without sufficient concern about the safety implications of AI technology. OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap said that safety was not the primary reason for Altman's exit and credited his unceremonious firing to a "breakdown in communications."

5/7

Former interim CEO wanted Altman back

Shortly after Altman's ouster, reports emerged indicating that the former interim CEO of OpenAI, Mira Murati, is considering reinstating Altman and Brockman in roles that have not been specified yet. This news surfaced just hours after Altman was seen in a picture holding a guest card at the OpenAI office, humorously commenting, "First and last time I ever wear one of these."

6/7

Take a look at Altman's post

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2