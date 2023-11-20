Sam Altman's return as OpenAI CEO nears final decision

By Rishabh Raj 10:48 am Nov 20, 202310:48 am

Altman might return on the condition that the current board members who ousted him as the CEO are removed

Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former President Greg Brockman were invited to the AI company's San Francisco office by interim CEO Mira Murati, per The Information. Altman, who was unceremoniously fired as the company's CEO in a Google Meet call on Thursday night, is considering a comeback to OpenAI while also contemplating starting a new venture. His dismissal sent ripples throughout the tech world and left employees worried about the effects on an upcoming $86 billion share sale.

Alman will return, but on this condition

As per The Verge's report, Altman has established a firm 5:00pm PT (6:30am IST, Tuesday) deadline to resolve the situation. Altman's comeback hinges on a major condition: the current board that fired him must step down. Now, as investors and employees want Altman back in office, the board might need to determine who will replace them.

Altman posts his photo with guest ID at OpenAI headquarters

Microsoft wants to finalize talks before stock market opens tomorrow

Microsoft's Satya Nadella is reportedly mediating discussions among Altman, Brockman, and the four current board members as they aim to select a new board. Microsoft wants to finalize this negotiation before US stock market opens. Altman's termination had upset both current and former employees, with some considering leaving if he wasn't brought back by the weekend's end. Others showed interest in joining Altman in creating a new company, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

Brockman's presence and Microsoft's potential role

On Sunday, Brockman, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, also made an appearance at the office. He had resigned as board chairman during the management reshuffle and announced his exit from the company on Friday. If Altman rejoins OpenAI, Microsoft, its largest supporter, is mulling over taking a position on the board, either as a director or a non-voting board observer, as stated by The Information.

ChatGPT's impact and future developments

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November of last year and it quickly became the fastest-growing software application globally. In response to its launch, regulators hastened to keep up, with the European Union updating its AI Act and the US beginning AI regulation efforts. Some researchers, including Szymon Sidor, have departed from OpenAI due to the CEO change, but it is uncertain if they will join a new venture led by Altman.