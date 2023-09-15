German website leaks Microsoft Surface laptops ahead of launch

Technology

German website leaks Microsoft Surface laptops ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey September 15, 2023 | 07:00 pm 2 min read

The Surface Laptop Go 3 will be rolled out in multiple color variants (Photo credit: WinFuture)

Microsoft is gearing up for a special event around the Surface series laptops on September 21. The brand may introduce new devices, including the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3. Ahead of the official announcement, German tech publication, WinFuture, has leaked information on the upcoming laptops. The details provide insight into the looks, specifications, and pricing of the products.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 could be a standout offering

Surface Laptop Studio 2 will offer a thin and lightweight design, featuring a 360-degree rotatable hinge mechanism. It is anticipated to feature a 14.4-inch (1600x2400 pixels) display, with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will get PixelSense technology to perform stylus-based operations. The laptop will be powered by 13th-generation Intel Raptor Lake H processors, paired with 6GB/8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050/RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB/32GB/64GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The base trim will feature Iris graphics.

It may start at $2,399 in the US

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 will also include a new micro-SD card slot and a new USB-A port, joining the two Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4-capable Type-C ports. It will include a 58Wh battery, which should be sufficient for a maximum of 19 hours of runtime. Microsoft is expected to equip the laptop with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The entry-level model is expected to cost around $2,399, while the top-end version may reach $3,949.

Surface Laptop Go 3 will be available in early October

The Surface Laptop Go 3 will retain the design of its predecessor. However, there will be some color changes. The display specifications will remain unaltered, with a similar 12.45-inch panel, offering a 3:2 aspect ratio and a PixelSense touchscreen. That said, the device will house an Intel Core i5-1235U chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It will pack a 5,403mAh battery. This laptop model should also be available from the beginning of October.

Microsoft will also announce the Surface Go 4

A Swiss distributor is giving away a Surface Go 4, prematurely exposing its details to the wider world. Its website has also confirmed the core data of the Surface Go 4. The new model gets the Intel N200 processor and otherwise remains practically unchanged.

Share this timeline