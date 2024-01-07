Google Pixel 8 now automatically detects when there's screen protector

By Akash Pandey 05:10 pm Jan 07, 202405:10 pm

The screen protector mode is exclusive to the Pixel 8 series at the moment

Google has quietly introduced an innovative feature for the Pixel 8 series that detects the presence of a screen protector and prompts users to enable or disable the screen protector mode accordingly. This mode enhances touch sensitivity and ensures better touch input while using a screen protector. However, it is only available for the latest Pixel 8 series and not for older models.

How screen protector detector works

When a screen protector is applied to a Pixel 8 device, users receive a notification stating, "Enabling screen protector mode improves touch when using a screen protector." By tapping the notification, a dialog with three options appears: open Settings, acknowledge the notification, or disable the notification. This allows users to optimize their device's touch sensitivity based on whether a screen protector is in use.

Notification for removing screen protector

On the other hand, when a screen protector is removed from the Pixel 8, another notification appears to alert users. This reminder is essential because keeping the screen protector mode enabled without an actual screen protector could lead to more mistouches. Google has discreetly incorporated this feature into Pixel 8 series but hasn't activated it on older devices like the Pixel 7 lineup.