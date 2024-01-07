WhatsApp to let you share music audio during video calls

WhatsApp to let you share music audio during video calls

By Akash Pandey 12:38 pm Jan 07, 202412:38 pm

The music sharing feature will enhance the overall WhatsApp experience

WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android, version 2.24.1.19, has introduced a new feature that lets users share video and music audio during video calls. Initially discovered in the business version of the WhatsApp beta for Android, this feature is now available to select beta testers, per WABetaInfo. By sharing their screens, users can allow other video call participants to collectively listen to video and music audio with this feature, creating a more engaging experience.

How to use audio-sharing feature

The audio-sharing feature works in both group and individual video calls, allowing users to enjoy a synchronized audio experience during video conversations. When someone shares their screen, the audio played on their device is also shared with others in the call. This creates a deeper connection between users, enabling them to enjoy content together, regardless of their physical locations.

It can be found in several beta versions

At the moment, the audio-sharing feature is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.19 and will be rolling out to more users in the coming weeks. Some Android beta testers can access the feature by installing updates 2.24.1.4, 2.24.1.6, 2.24.1.17, or 2.24.1.18. This feature is not exclusive to the business version of the app now and is available to all beta testers who install the specified versions of WhatsApp beta for Android.

Watch parties via WhatsApp soon possible

The new feature is a welcome addition to the screen-sharing ability on WhatsApp, as it can be used in various situations, like presentations and troubleshooting calls. Also, sharing audio during screen-sharing can potentially enable WhatsApp-based watch parties for users, allowing them to enjoy movies, TV shows, and other content together. Users can also host watch parties by utilizing locally stored videos on their devices.