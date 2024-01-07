Free Fire MAX codes for January 7: How to redeem



By Akash Pandey 10:02 am Jan 07, 202410:02 am

Some codes may be region specific

Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeem codes for Sunday (January 7). Using the codes, players can unlock rewards, including in-game weapons, character outfits, reward crates, costume bundles, and more. These bonuses help players overcome challenging game levels, in turn boosting their portfolio. Usually, the codes are valid only for 12-18 hours. Hence, individuals need to act promptly to ensure their timely redemption.

Codes are valid for limited duration

Note that each code can only be used once per player and becomes invalid after redemption. Here are the codes for Sunday: FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6, FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY, F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG, FAYQ765TRF4VBRN F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG, FGBW3REGFBI7345, FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R, FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH FERTY9IHKBOV98U, FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3, FVBERFJUVYTSRFW, FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT FGYSEWRFUR45F3, FNJU67EWADWEFT, FGJ87UJHGDRTG3, FNYJ85U6YHGW4G FDHJU6KMJHRY43, FH87KJHGFSERF3, F76HBVDRFVDFC5, F98JHGWFERFERA F6UJHBDRTGVTGR, F6HJUYTDRDRFRY, F98IUJHYGWERFH

How to unlock in-game items?

To make use of Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official rewards redemption page and log in with your credentials. Input the redeem code in the specified field and press the "Confirm" button. If the code is active, the corresponding reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Keep an eye out for upcoming codes and be quick to redeem them.