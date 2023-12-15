Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes December 15 now available

By Akash Pandey 09:18 am Dec 15, 2023

Ensure prompt action and timely redemption to take advantage of codes

Garena Free Fire MAX has released fresh redeem codes for today. These codes will grant players access to exciting freebies such as skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Do note, that each code can only be used once per player and won't work if it's invalid or expired. Also, codes have an expiration window of 12 to 18 hours. Players must act fast to benefit from these limited-time offers.

Redeem codes offer various rewards

Using Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, players can acquire a range of in-game rewards. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, VNY3MQWNKEGU FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8, U8S47JGJH5MG, ZFIXDVTSLSC, JGFHFGHBGYG341 GHTARTYUOI76, AWTULLOIVG6H, 6U5WSRTBMGDS, QERTG56YUPKH OP8HVMNGRDAE, MKHGVRAW34RT, DINDNOFNJDND6H, GGHHENKOPT56

How to claim in-game bonuses?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players should visit the official rewards redemption page, and log in with their account credentials. Once signed in, they need to type the redeem code into the designated box and hit the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and active, they'll receive the rewards in their account within 24 hours. Gamers are advised to keep an eye out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they're gone.