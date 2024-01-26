Insights

Affected employees will be provided with severance benefits

The layoffs will affect various teams within Activision Blizzard, including development teams, shared service organizations, and corporate functions. As part of this restructuring, Blizzard will also cease development on its survival game project and reassign some employees to new projects in early development stages. Affected employees will receive severance benefits based on local employment laws and support during the transition period. Microsoft's latest move comes months after the Redmond-based company closed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year.

President's departure

Activision Blizzard President Mike Ybarra also set to depart

Alongside the layoffs, Activision Blizzard President Mike Ybarra is also set to leave the company after overseeing the acquisition. According to an internal memo from Microsoft's game content and studios president, Matt Booty, Ybarra had been contemplating his future and personal interests for some time. After his departure, he plans to travel and spend more time with his family, said Booty. A new Activision Blizzard President will be announced next week.

Information

Allen Adham, Activision Blizzard's Chief Design Officer, is also departing

Allen Adham, co-founder and Chief Design Officer of Activision Blizzard, is also departing from the company. Adham has significantly influenced all of Activision Blizzard's games. After leaving the company, he plans to mentor young designers throughout the industry.