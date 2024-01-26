Challenges

Production challenges for new models and market competition

Musk admitted that increasing production of the new affordable model would be a tough task due to the use of advanced technologies. This announcement sparked investor worries about weak demand and growing competition from Chinese carmakers. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, stated, "The problem for Tesla is any significant attempt to boost sales from here on will probably need to be achieved at the cost of further falls in operating margin, as well as increased competition elsewhere."

Short-selling profit

Analysts' reactions and short sellers' profits

At least nine brokerages downgraded Tesla's stock, while seven upgraded their ratings. The company now holds a "hold" rating with a median price target of $225, which is 23% higher than Thursday's closing price of $182.63. According to data and analytics firm Ortex, Tesla short sellers have raked in $3.45 billion this year, making it the most lucrative short trade in the US. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi remarked, "Tesla is increasingly looking like a traditional auto company."