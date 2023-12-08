Tata's most affordable electric SUV to debut on December 21

By Pradnesh Naik 06:28 pm Dec 08, 202306:28 pm

The upcoming Tata Punch EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the all-new Punch EV on December 21 in India. The SUV will be placed below the Nexon.ev in the carmaker's all-electric lineup. Initially set for an October release, the launch was pushed back to clear outstanding orders for the Tiago.ev before introducing a new model. The compact e-SUV will go head-to-head with the Citroen eC3 on our shores.

Punch EV will be built on the ALFA platform

Built on Tata's ALFA platform and powered by Gen 2 EV architecture, the upcoming Punch EV will feature a liquid-cooled battery pack and a single electric motor on the front axle. To recall, spy photos of the electric SUV indicate that the design will closely resemble its ICE counterpart, boasting rugged styling, squared-off wheel arches, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. The front fascia is expected to mirror the Nexon.ev facelift and feature a bumper-mounted charging power.

It will retain the spacious five-seater cabin

Inside, the Punch EV's spacious five-seater cabin is expected to provide a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Competing with the Citroen eC3, the upcoming compact SUV aims to provide an appealing choice for consumers seeking an affordable yet rugged electric vehicle. It will primarily be targeted at young urban buyers.