Kawasaki W175 Street goes official at Rs. 1.35 lakh

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Kawasaki W175 Street goes official at Rs. 1.35 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 05:21 pm Dec 08, 202305:21 pm

Kawasaki W175 Street features a single-piece flat-type seat for added comfort. Representative image (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has introduced the W175 Street retro-inspired motorcycle at India Bike Week 2023, with a starting price of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This roadster bike boasts a compact yet potent 177cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, making it one of the Japanese marque's most budget-friendly offerings in India. The bikemaker revealed that deliveries for this made-in-India and made-for-India offering will commence later this month.

2/3

Retro design and color options of W175 Street

The W175 Street showcases a vintage-inspired, circular, multi-reflector headlamp with a chrome bezel adding some appeal. Built on a semi-double cradle frame, the retro-roadster features a semi-digital instrument cluster and alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tires. It is available in Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray color options. The bike joins Kawasaki's existing W175 model, which carries a price tag of Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

3/3

The motorcycle is powered by a 177cc engine

The Kawasaki W175 Street is powered by a 177cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It generates 12.82hp of maximum power at 7,000rpm and 13.3Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. For better braking performance, the bike is equipped with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS. It gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers for a smooth riding experience.