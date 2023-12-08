Hyundai's latest race car is a heavily modified IONIQ 5

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai's latest race car is a heavily modified IONIQ 5

By Pradnesh Naik 05:19 pm Dec 08, 202305:19 pm

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 eN1 Cup race car features an aggressive front splitter (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the IONIQ 5 eN1 Cup, an electric race car, at its N Festival in South Korea. The performance-focused EV, set to be launched in February, features a bold body kit, large air intakes, a rear wing, a sizable diffuser, and 18-inch wheels with slick tires. For reference, the festival celebrated the company's racing accomplishments in 2023.

2/3

Weight reduction and upgraded components for IONIQ 5 eN1 Cup

The IONIQ 5 race car is expected to shed up to 250kg by replacing the side and rear glass with polycarbonate units. Other improvements include a stiffer suspension, a 70mm lower ride height, upgraded brakes, an air jack, a six-point FIA-compliant roll cage, and enhanced battery protection. The adjustable suspension will also have spherical-joint pillowball mounts for a more rigid connection to the chassis.

3/3

One-make EV competition to debut in May 2024

Hyundai aims for the IONIQ 5 eN1 Cup to compete in South Korea's first one-make EV race as early as May 2024. Each racing team will have its own unique fake engine sound, and drivers can simulate gear changes using the "N E-Shift" function, which imitates an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The development and debut of the eN1 Cup race car in this competition highlight Hyundai's dedication to electric vehicle racing and innovation.