What to expect from Tesla Cybertruck arriving on November 30

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:28 pm Nov 23, 202303:28 pm

Tesla is set to kick off Cybertruck deliveries on November 30, hosting a special event at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The electric pick-up truck, first revealed in November 2019, has experienced several delays, initially slated for a 2021 release. Once it hits the market, the Cybertruck will go head-to-head with competitors like the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 Lightning.

Production challenges and booking status

During the company's Q3 earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted that increasing Cybertruck production is a "massive challenge." However, Tesla reassured fans via Twitter that production remains on schedule for later this year. While reservations for the Cybertruck are still open, potential buyers should brace themselves for a long wait due to high demand and production hurdles.

Cybertruck variants and capabilities

Tesla's Cybertruck lineup will include three models: an affordable single-motor rear-wheel drive version, a dual-motor all-wheel drive unit, and a high-performance tri-motor variant. The truck features a cargo bed capacity of 1,580kg and towing capacities ranging from 3,400kg for the single-motor model to 6,300kg in the triple-motor guise. Despite making several updates since its debut, Tesla has kept the Cybertruck's polarizing sharp angular design intact. To note, it has already started arriving at dealerships in the US.