Jupiter scooter is TVS Motor Company's highest-selling model in October

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:33 pm Nov 23, 202301:33 pm

Jupiter led the sales charts with 91,824 units sold

TVS Motor Company reached a record-breaking milestone in October 2023, with its highest-ever monthly sales. Both motorcycle and scooter segments contributed to this success, with total sales, including domestic and exports, hitting 4,19,292 units. This impressive figure is a significant increase from the 3,43,614 units retailed in October last year, and the 3,85,443 units sold in September 2023.

Domestic sales and top performers

In the domestic market, TVS sold 3,44,957 units in October this year, a 25.01% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the 2,75,934 units in October 2022. The Jupiter scooter led the sales charts with 91,824 units sold, a 19.19% increase from the previous year. The newly launched Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect played a significant role in this achievement. Other top sellers included the TVS XL with 53,162 units and Raider sales skyrocketing by 96.59% YoY to 47,483 units.

iQube electric scooter's sales surge

The iQube electric scooter experienced remarkable sales growth of 148.32% YoY, with sales jumping from 8,103 units in October last year to 20,121 units in October 2023. A new electric scooter resembling the iQube has been spotted during testing in Bengaluru. Other models like Radeon and Zest also saw sales growth. However, Star City sales declined by 22.76% to 5,784 units in October 2023.

Export market performance

TVS exports also improved by 9.84% last month, with 74,337 units sold compared to 67,680 units in October 2022. In international markets, the TVS Star City 125 was the top seller with 47,550 units sold, a whopping 115.82% increase from October 2022. Other models like Apache and Jupiter also experienced increased exports. However, TVS Sport saw a decline in exports, with sales dropping by 58.18% to 1,878 units last month.