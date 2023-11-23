Aston Martin to replace DBS with 'completely different' V12 supercar

The Vanquish moniker could make a comeback

Aston Martin will revamp its V12-powered DBS grand tourer, turning it into a high-performance supercar that stands out from its V8-powered Vantage and DB12 counterparts. The redesigned DBS will top off Aston Martin's updated sports car lineup, with the DB11 already succeeded by the DB12, and the Vantage and DBX SUV set for significant upgrades. The new DBS is anticipated to be a grand farewell for the company's 5.2-liter V12 engine.

DBS successor to be "completely different"

According to Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, the DBS's replacement will be "completely different" from both DB12 and the upcoming Vantage. While the name remains unconfirmed, Autocar speculates that the Vanquish badge could make a comeback. A top-tier supercar is essential for Aston Martin to showcase its sporting prowess, with Reichman emphasizing that performance is "critical" for the brand.

Distinct characters for front-engined models

Aston Martin's goal is to give each front-engined car a unique character and set of capabilities. The company's performance focus will involve delivering power levels that set their cars apart. As the DB12 has taken over from the DB11 with an emphasis on long-distance refinement, the successor to the DBS will prioritize speed and agility. Reichman stated that Aston Martin's dedication to V12 engines remains unwavering, as they are "synonymous" with the brand and offer an "emotional connection" for customers.

Expectations for the new supercar

The upcoming supercar could boast 800hp, making it Aston Martin's most powerful pure-ICE road car to date. This increase in power is expected to be accompanied by a thorough chassis revamp, featuring upgraded dampers and enhanced rigidity for improved cornering performance. The DBS successor's design is likely to differ from the DB12, drawing inspiration from track-focused models such as DBS 770, Vantage V12, and DBX 707. The interior will showcase Aston Martin's new self-developed cockpit design across its next-generation lineup.