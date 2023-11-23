Tata Safari's waiting period now extends to 6 weeks

1/2

Auto 1 min read

Tata Safari's waiting period now extends to 6 weeks

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:11 pm Nov 23, 202312:11 pm

Its prices start at Rs. 16.19 lakh

Tata Motors has announced the waiting period for its Safari SUV in India this November. Now, Safari customers have to wait for four to six weeks to get their hands on the vehicle, depending on factors like selected variant, location, and stock availability. The flagship three-row car comes in 10 different variants and seven color choices. Its prices start at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

2/2

Engine specifications and variant details

Under the hood, the Tata Safari boasts a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. This BS6 Stage 2-compliant powertrain delivers 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The SUV's variants include Smart (O), Pure (O), Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.