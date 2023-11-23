Hyundai EXTER-rival Tata Punch offers digital instrument cluster as standard

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai EXTER-rival Tata Punch offers digital instrument cluster as standard

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:40 am Nov 23, 202311:40 am

Tata Punch starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Tata Punch is now offering a digital instrument cluster as a standard feature across its Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished trims. This move has been made to compete with Hyundai EXTER, which also provides a digital panel as standard. In India, the Tata Punch carries a starting price tag of Rs. 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

2/5

What does the panel offer?

The Tata Punch's instrument cluster boasts a 4.0-inch digital screen that displays most readouts, except for the tachometer, and fuel gauge. This instrument setup was previously seen on the pre-facelift Nexon as standard and the base Smart trim of the facelifted Nexon. Additionally, Tiago and Tigor (EV and CNG as standard and top-spec ICE trims) also feature this panel. The new 4.0-inch digital configuration looks more contemporary and tech-savvy compared to the earlier small MID sandwiched between two analog dials.

3/5

Creative Trim's semi-digital instrument cluster

Tata Punch's Creative trim offers a larger color TFT screen that showcases various car-related parameters. They include power and torque meters, trip computer reading, TPMS reading, music info or radio station, and coolant temperature. This display also helps the driver align the steering wheel straight before driving off. However, the more sophisticated semi-digital instrument setup seen on the Creative trim will not be made standard across all trims.

4/5

A look at Tata Punch's performance

The Tata Punch is equipped with a 1.2-liter, Revotron, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 84hp of power and 113Nm of torque. A CNG variant is also available with reduced power and torque figures of 76hp and 97Nm, respectively. The Punch iCNG delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.99km/kg. Alongside the new instrument cluster, Tata Punch recently introduced a sunroof and an aftermarket dashcam as part of its accessory offerings.

5/5