Google might soon allow custom search engine selection: Here's why

2 min read

By Akash Pandey 06:21 pm Jan 14, 202406:21 pm

The function is still under development and there's no official word from Google regarding its availability on Pixel devices

Google is reportedly working on a feature that could allow users to customize their search engine preferences on Pixel Launcher. This would be a welcome decision, giving Pixel owners more control over what they want to use on their devices. It might enable them to switch from Google to alternative search engines like Bing or DuckDuckGo for online search results. Hidden within Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3, the feature is still under development, and its release timeline remains uncertain.

Why does this story matter?

Google's decision to offer search engine choices on Pixel Launcher lacks clarification, inviting varied speculations. Nevertheless, the tech giant's latest action could be linked to increasing legal challenges. Google is facing a significant antitrust lawsuit filed by the United States Justice Department and attorneys general from eight states. The suit accuses the company, dominating the search engine market with a 90-95% share, of engaging in monopolistic practices by restricting nearly every possible avenue for consumers to discover alternative search engines.

Hidden setting spotted by tipster

A noted tipster, Nail Sadykov, discovered the concealed "Search Engine" setting in the recent Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3 build and shared his findings on X. The name of the setting gives a clear indication of what the update is all about. Also, based on the screenshot shared by the tipster, the string of this setting reads, "Select the app you'll use to search the web. This will affect search and content on your home screen."

Different search engine may alter online results

Pixel Launcher features comprehensive search capabilities. Users can search for content locally, including contacts, apps, and settings, by typing their names. They can also search online results by involving Google's search engine. While local search results should stay the same, the upcoming modification to choose a custom search engine can impact the origin of the online results on the Pixel Launcher's search bar.

Possible integration with Google Chrome

Following Sadykov's post, X user Lance Adams noted that they had seen flags in the Google Chrome app for Android possibly related to the new "Search Engine" setting. Although unconfirmed, this implies that changes made to the Pixel Launcher's search bar might also be reflected in Google Chrome's search engine once the option is available. The integration with Chrome could be introduced in the next Pixel Feature Drop, scheduled for March.