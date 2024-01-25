Google's Pixel feature drop brings Circle to Search, Magic Compose
Google has announced its newest feature drop for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets, including Circle to Search, Magic Compose, and more. The update also extends new capabilities to older Pixel models and the Pixel Watch. Some Pixel users can expect these features as early as today, while others will receive them "over the next few weeks."
Circle to Search debuts on Pixel 8 series
Starting January 31, the Circle to Search feature, initially seen on Samsung's Galaxy S24, will be accessible on both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. By long-pressing the home button or navigation bar, users can circle any content on their screen, and Google will offer more information about the selected content. This feature coincides with the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup's availability date in the US.
Pixel 8 Pro's built-in thermometer gets an upgrade
The latest feature drop also improves the built-in thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro, enabling users to measure their own or someone else's body temperature. Described as "medical-grade," it's likely that Google received some sort of clearance from the FDA for this feature. Users can also sync body temperature readings to their Fitbit accounts, making the previously puzzling inclusion of a thermometer in the phone more useful.
What about the Pixel Watch?
Google has announced that it is bringing automatic audio switching to the Pixel Watch. Describing the same, the company said in a blog post, "You can switch your Pixel Buds Pro from your Pixel Watch to any number of Pixel phones or Pixel Tablet and get helpful notifications about where your audio is switching to."
Magic Compose, Quick Share, and Photomoji introduced
Older Pixels, starting with the Pixel 6, will gain access to Magic Compose, which uses AI to "rewrite a drafted message in different styles." The processing occurs on-device for the Pixel 8 Pro, while other phones use cloud computing. Additionally, Nearby Share has been rebranded as Quick Share for both Google and Samsung devices. Lastly, Google is introducing "Photomoji" to its Messages app, allowing users to transform photos into reactions using on-device AI.