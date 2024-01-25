Function

Circle to Search debuts on Pixel 8 series

Starting January 31, the Circle to Search feature, initially seen on Samsung's Galaxy S24, will be accessible on both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. By long-pressing the home button or navigation bar, users can circle any content on their screen, and Google will offer more information about the selected content. This feature coincides with the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup's availability date in the US.

Measurement

Pixel 8 Pro's built-in thermometer gets an upgrade

The latest feature drop also improves the built-in thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro, enabling users to measure their own or someone else's body temperature. Described as "medical-grade," it's likely that Google received some sort of clearance from the FDA for this feature. Users can also sync body temperature readings to their Fitbit accounts, making the previously puzzling inclusion of a thermometer in the phone more useful.

Convenience

What about the Pixel Watch?

Google has announced that it is bringing automatic audio switching to the Pixel Watch. Describing the same, the company said in a blog post, "You can switch your Pixel Buds Pro from your Pixel Watch to any number of Pixel phones or Pixel Tablet and get helpful notifications about where your audio is switching to."

Facilities

Magic Compose, Quick Share, and Photomoji introduced

Older Pixels, starting with the Pixel 6, will gain access to Magic Compose, which uses AI to "rewrite a drafted message in different styles." The processing occurs on-device for the Pixel 8 Pro, while other phones use cloud computing. Additionally, Nearby Share has been rebranded as Quick Share for both Google and Samsung devices. Lastly, Google is introducing "Photomoji" to its Messages app, allowing users to transform photos into reactions using on-device AI.