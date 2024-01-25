Codes

Check out today's list

Leveraging redemption codes enables players to unlock a variety of in-game items and improvements. These rewards include a range of valuable items like gifts, weapons, skins, and characters. Here are the codes for January 25: FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FHNSJUA65RQ2FDCV, F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSBWE4576JYH, FKI765ATRQFD2V3E, FURF76T5RFSVWBN3 F4J5TGY6TGSBN34J, F5M6NMYKHGIO867U, FYTGFVAQ2U34Y6TR, F6HGGFBCNJ3NRTGR

How to

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players need to go to the official rewards redemption page and sign in with their account credentials. After logging in, they should input the redemption code in the designated field and press the 'Confirm' button. If the code is currently active, the rewards will be added to the user's account within 24 hours. Do note that the codes may not work in all regions due to server restrictions.