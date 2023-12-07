Your Facebook Messenger chats are now end-to-end encrypted

By Pradnesh Naik Dec 07, 2023

With end-to-end encryption in place, conversations on the Messenger app will become more private (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta has started introducing end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Facebook users. When end-to-end encryption is enabled, only you and the person you send a message to can see its contents, providing a secure and safe chatting experience. Developed using the Signal protocol and Meta's Labyrinth protocol, this feature was created by a team of engineers, designers, cryptographers, and other experts.

Implementation timeline and user experience

Although the encryption feature is now available, it will take some time for all Messenger chats to be encrypted by default. Over a billion users will gradually receive this update in the coming months. Once the transition is complete, users will be prompted to set up a recovery method for their messages. Other new features include message editing within 15 minutes of sending, 24-hour disappearing messages, read receipt control, and faster playback for voice messages.

Concerns from law enforcement and child protection groups

However, this move may spark concerns among law enforcement and child protection groups who oppose end-to-end encryption. In September, former UK home secretary Suella Braverman urged Meta not to proceed with the plan, stating that the company has failed to provide assurances that they will keep their platforms safe from abusers. She emphasized the need for proper safeguards alongside encryption. Currently, Instagram is not included in the encryption rollout, but Meta plans to implement it after completing the Messenger update.