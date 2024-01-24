Process

How RTX Video HDR enhances video quality?

When tested on an HDR600 monitor, RTX Video HDR added some extra color detail to 4K YouTube clips that weren't originally in HDR. The difference might be more noticeable on a higher-quality HDR monitor, but it was hard to see unless you switched it on and off a few times. This feature is kind of like NVIDIA's RTX Video Super Resolution, which makes old YouTube videos look sharper by upscaling them.

Steps

How to enable RTX Video HDR?

To try out RTX Video HDR, you'll need an HDR monitor as well as an RTX card. Download the latest drivers from NVIDIA and open the Control Panel. You'll find the feature under Video > Adjust video image settings, where you can also enable RTX Video Super Resolution. Like other AI features from NVIDIA such as Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR), RTX Video HDR needs an RTX card with tensor cores.

Others

Ultra Low Latency Mode is also supported now

In the 551.23 driver release, NVIDIA has also introduced support for the Ultra Low Latency Mode with DirectX 12 games. Users should enable this mode in games without NVIDIA Reflex support. This is because the render queue is lowered directly at the driver level, instead of the queue being managed by the game.