Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal raises $30mn for his AI start-up

1/3

Business 1 min read

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal raises $30mn for his AI start-up

By Rishabh Raj 09:58 am Jan 09, 202409:58 am

Khosla Ventures, backers of OpenAI, led the funding for Parag Agrawal's company

Parag Agrawal, who served as Twitter's CEO before Elon Musk took over in late 2022, recently secured around $30 million in funding for his new artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, per The Information. Although the start-up's name and product details are still under wraps, it's known to be working on software for large language model developers and their clients.

2/3

Meet the investors

Khosla Ventures, an early supporter of OpenAI, led the funding for Agrawal's AI venture. Joining them were two other big-name venture firms, Index Ventures and First Round Capital. Large language models, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, have been gaining traction in recent years, and Agrawal's start-up aims to capitalize on this growing trend.

3/3

Agrawal's journey at Twitter

Having led Twitter, now X, from 2021 to 2022, Agrawal brings valuable experience to his new AI venture. Agrawal joined Twitter back in 2011 and was elevated to the post of CEO after Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down in November 2021. In the past, Agrawal was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the social media firm. He played an instrumental role in the company's technical strategy, advancing AI and machine learning implementations.