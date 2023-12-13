Watch: Channel 1's newscast demo impresses with AI-generated anchors

By Rishabh Raj Dec 13, 2023

None of the presenters in the episode are humans

Channel 1 News, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-generated news show, has unveiled its first demo episode with lifelike avatar presenters—none of whom are human. Created by producer-director Scott Zabielski and tech entrepreneur Adam Mosam, Channel 1 is set to launch in 2024 with the goal to "give users a new, more personal way to watch the news." The ambitious co-founders plan to produce 500-1,000 daily segments, accessible through an ad-supported app or video platform.

How Channel 1 works and ensures accuracy?

While AI plays a significant role in Channel 1, human editors and producers remain essential in ensuring accuracy. Stories are sourced from "trusted news sources" like the Associated Press, Reuters, and Press Association. Channel 1's anchors clarify, "Our system relies only on trusted news sources to bring together the best journalism on any topic from around the world into a single news program."

Addressing concerns of fake imagery and false information

Addressing concerns about deceptive imagery, Channel 1 will use onscreen graphics to indicate any AI-generated alterations. Established in 2023, the company aims to provide fast news delivery, combat fake news, and offer free, accessible global news. The anchors emphasize their ability to "feature on-the-ground, real-life reporters from around the world to get you closer to a particular story," ensuring an engaging and informative experience for viewers.

Watch the demo episode here