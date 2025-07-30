This Chinese 6-seater EV takes on Tesla's new Model YL

The new SUV isn't just an ordinary vehicle. It comes with advanced autonomous driving tech and a digital cockpit. The dual-chamber Li Magic Carpet air suspension provides four adjustable height settings, contributing to its robust off-road performance. The vehicle also features custom refrigerators and plush sofa-like seats to enhance passenger comfort. "Li Auto wants to make itself distinct from other carmakers," said founder and CEO Li Xiang during the launch event. "We envision building a mobile home for our clients."

Market strategy

Deliveries of new SUV to begin next month

Founded in 2015, Li Auto is one of the three profitable EV makers in mainland China. The company plans to start delivering the new SUV to mainland customers from August 20. This puts Li Auto ahead of Tesla in this particular market segment. Earlier this month, Tesla announced that its first six-seater Model YL variant would be available for local clients this autumn. The Model YL comes with an 82.5kWh LFP battery pack, offering a CLTC range of 688km.