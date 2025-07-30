This Chinese 6-seater EV takes on Tesla's new Model YL
What's the story
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Li Auto, has launched a new six-seat fully-electric SUV, called Li i8. The vehicle is priced between ¥321,800 and ¥369,800 (approximately $44,900 to $52,400) and boasts a range of up to 720km on a single charge. The launch comes as part of Li Auto's strategy to take on US rival Tesla in China's competitive automotive market.
Features
The vehicle features advanced autonomous driving tech and digital cockpit
The new SUV isn't just an ordinary vehicle. It comes with advanced autonomous driving tech and a digital cockpit. The dual-chamber Li Magic Carpet air suspension provides four adjustable height settings, contributing to its robust off-road performance. The vehicle also features custom refrigerators and plush sofa-like seats to enhance passenger comfort. "Li Auto wants to make itself distinct from other carmakers," said founder and CEO Li Xiang during the launch event. "We envision building a mobile home for our clients."
Market strategy
Deliveries of new SUV to begin next month
Founded in 2015, Li Auto is one of the three profitable EV makers in mainland China. The company plans to start delivering the new SUV to mainland customers from August 20. This puts Li Auto ahead of Tesla in this particular market segment. Earlier this month, Tesla announced that its first six-seater Model YL variant would be available for local clients this autumn. The Model YL comes with an 82.5kWh LFP battery pack, offering a CLTC range of 688km.