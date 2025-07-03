Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles during Q2

Tesla records its largest-ever quarterly decline in EV deliveries

By Mudit Dube 11:55 am Jul 03, 202511:55 am

What's the story

Tesla has reported a major blow to its vehicle deliveries for the second quarter of this year. The company delivered 384,122 vehicles during the period, a steep decline from last year's 443,956 units. This marks a nearly 60,000-unit drop and is Tesla's largest quarterly decline in history. The fall comes after last quarter's dip when Tesla reported first-quarter deliveries of 336,681 units against last year's figure of 386,810.