A hand‑built engine powers the final Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S

Mercedes-Benz has announced the AMG CLA45 S Final Edition, a special variant of its popular entry-level performance sedan. The model will be sold exclusively in America in early 2026, marking the end of an era for the combustion engine-powered CLA. The company is preparing to transition into an electrified third generation of the CLA lineup.

Design details The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine produces 416hp The CLA45 S Final Edition is powered by the same engine as a regular AMG CLA45 S, producing 416hp. The turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine is hand-built at AMG's plant in Affalterbach. It allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 97km/h in just four seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h. The model also comes with several design elements such as matte black forged wheels, yellow accents on the interior, and a large "45 S" logo on the doors.

Feature highlights AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus included as standard The CLA45 S Final Edition comes with several optional features as standard. These include the Night Package Plus, which adds gloss black and dark chrome elements to the exterior, and the AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus, which includes an enlarged front splitter, a gloss black rear spoiler, and a gloss black diffuser blade. The model also gets performance seats for added comfort.