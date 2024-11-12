Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes-AMG has launched its F1-inspired C 63 S E Performance car in India, priced at ₹2 crore.

Deliveries will begin from April 2025

Mercedes-AMG launches its F1-inspired car in India at ₹2 crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:52 pm Nov 12, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Mercedes-AMG has launched its latest offering, the C 63 S E Performance, in India at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). It is inspired by the company's F1 division. The launch comes just months after AMG introduced the S 63 E Performance and GT 63 S E Performance as its first two plug-in hybrids in India this year. The new car is now open for bookings, with deliveries starting from April 2025 onward.

Engine specs

The four-wheeler packs a powerful hybrid powertrain

The C 63 S E Performance is fueled by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 476hp of power and 545Nm of torque. It is linked with a rear axle-mounted electric motor that can generate up to 204hp and 320Nm of torque. The maximum combined output is an impressive 680hp and a massive torque of over 1,000Nm.

Tech features

It features F1-derived technology and advanced driving systems

The C 63 S E Performance's turbocharger features an electric motor powered by a 400V electrical system, a trick from F1. This arrangement allows the turbine to spool faster. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ system, which also features a drift mode. The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, and hit a top speed of 280km/h with the standard AMG Driver's Package.

Electric range

The vehicle offers limited electric-only driving range

The plug-in hybrid performance sedan comes with a 6.1kWh battery pack, which weighs 89kg, enabling the C 63 to go as far as 13km on electric power alone. The car also comes with four-wheel steering and eight drive modes - Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, RACE, Slippery and Individual - and Mercedes's three-level adaptive damping system: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Design elements

It boasts AMG-specific design changes

The C 63 S E Performance features AMG-specific design changes, including a vertically-slatted grille bearing active shutters that open and close depending on the engine's cooling requirement. The overall length of the car has been increased by 83mm owing to restyled front and rear bumpers, while the front wheel arches make it 76mm wider than the standard C-Class sedan. It also gets lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Customization

The car offers extensive customization options

Mercedes also provides a plethora of customization options for the C 63 S E Performance, including exclusive paint options such as Matt Graphite Gray Magno. Buyers can choose ceramic high-performance composite brakes in place of the standard ventilated and perforated metal ones. The interior gets an all-black theme with an AMG-specific steering wheel, ventilated sports seats in nappa leather and carbon fiber interior trim, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and head-up display as standard.

Rivals

It competes with BMW M4 CS, Porsche Panamera GTS

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance goes up against other high-performance offerings like the recently launched BMW M4 CS (₹1.89 crore) and the bigger Porsche Panamera GTS (₹2.34 crore). This is the last launch of the year from Mercedes-Benz in India.