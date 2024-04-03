Mercedes-AMG unveils exclusive CLA45 S Edition 1 for US market
German automaker Mercedes-AMG has introduced the exclusive 2024 CLA45 S Edition 1, a model limited to just 25 units in the US. Priced at $82,435 (around ₹68.8 lakh), this unique model boasts distinctive features such as an orange trim and large AMG letters on the sides. The price includes $81,195 for the car and a compulsory destination fee of $1,150.
Edition 1 features standard AMG packages
The Edition 1 comes with several standard features that are typically optional. Included in the price is the AMG Aerodynamics Package, which adds a large front splitter, an enlarged rear diffuser, and a rear spoiler. The AMG Night Package Plus is also part of the deal, delivering black badges and a blackout treatment for the grille.
Unique exterior and interior design
The Edition 1 is finished in Manufaktur Mountain Gray Magno, with vibrant orange trims outlining the lower fascias, intake vents on the corners, side mirrors, and rocker panels. The same orange color is used for the prominent AMG lettering on the two sides of the car. Inside, the AMG Performance Seat Package comes standard with an extra orange trim and contrast stitching in Edition 1.
Powerful performance unchanged in Edition 1
Despite the aesthetic enhancements, the Edition 1's powertrain remains unchanged. It is powered by AMG's 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 416hp of power and 500Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, enabling a claimed 0-97km/h sprint in just four seconds under optimal traction conditions.
Edition 1 offers exclusivity alongside performance
The standard CLA45 S, equipped with the aforementioned packages, is priced just above $70,000 (roughly ₹58.4 lakh. This places it in competition with a well-optioned BMW M2 or Audi RS3. However, Edition 1 not only offers superior performance but also exclusivity. This combination has led to expectations that Mercedes-AMG will sell out every unit of this limited edition model they produce.