Maruti Suzuki Fronx rolls on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Attractive benefits on Maruti Suzuki Fronx this February: Check discounts

By Pradnesh Naik 12:26 pm Feb 18, 202412:26 pm

What's the story This February, select Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering substantial discounts on various models across the ARENA and NEXA lineups. Its popular coupe-SUV model, the Fronx, is available with benefits of up to Rs. 70,000 this month. Notably, the turbo-petrol variants are available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. However, no benefits are being provided for the naturally aspirated (NA) petrol versions of the car.

Next Article

Design

First, let's look at Fronx's design and interiors

Maruti Suzuki Fronx flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a blacked-out grille, wheel arches with black cladding, and connected LED taillights. The coupe-SUV rolls on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the inside, the Fronx has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a head-up display, ambient lighting, and auto-dimming IRVM. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags.

Mechanicals

Powertrain options and transmission choices available

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is essentially a Baleno-based coupe SUV that comes with two powertrain options. A 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 89hp of power and 113Nm of torque, while the latter generates 99hp/148Nm. The Fronx offers a choice of transmission options, which include a five-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Price hike

Pricing and recent price hike

Starting at Rs. 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the Fronx's prices in India were increased by up to Rs. 10,000 earlier this month. The current discounts on the turbo-petrol variant give potential buyers a chance to offset some of the recent price hike. Moreover, customers can take advantage of ongoing offers on ARENA and NEXA lineups in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts at select dealerships throughout the country.