How McLaren 750S supercar fares against Ferrari 296 GTB

McLaren 750S rolls on forged alloy wheels for better performance (Photo credit: McLaren)

After making a grand entry into the Indian market with the 765LT and the Artura models last year, renowned supercar maker McLaren has now introduced its most powerful car, the 750S. With a price tag of Rs. 5.91 crore (ex-showroom), the coupe competes with the current champion, the Ferrari 296 GTB. Which one makes more sense? The British brawler or the Italian fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Touted as a pioneer of carbon fiber monocoque chassis in the supercar world, McLaren introduced its first-ever supercar, the F1, in the late 1980s. Fast forward to 2023, the carmaker introduced its most powerful street-legal series-production car, the 750S, as a spiritual successor to the legendary F1 model. However, can the newcomer survive in the segment against the reigning champion, the Ferrari 296 GTB?

McLaren looks beautiful with smooth-flowing design language

McLaren 750S boasts a smooth-flowing design similar to its predecessor, the 720S, and features a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a large air splitter, an extended rear deck, and an active rear wing. Ferrari 296 GTB has a sculpted hood, sloping roofline, swept-back LED headlights, air scoops, LED taillamps, a diffuser, center-mounted exhaust, an active spoiler, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

With premium Nappa leather upholstery, 750S cabin looks upmarket

Inside, the 750S's cabin is covered with premium Nappa leather upholstery and has a fully digital instrument cluster, a vertically stacked 8.0-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity, and a premium audio system from Bowers and Wilkins. Ferrari 296 GTB has a two-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, bucket-type seats, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Ferrari 296 GTB packs more powerful engine

Powering the McLaren 750S is a potent 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that delivers 740hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The Ferrari 296 GTB is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine, an electric motor, and a 7.45kWh battery pack. The setup is paired with an eight-speed DCT gearbox and generates 818hp/740Nm.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the McLaren 750S will set you back by Rs. 5.91 crore. On the other hand, the Ferrari 296 GTB can be yours at Rs. 5.4 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). While the 296 GTB packs a more potent hybrid setup, in our opinion, the McLaren 750S is a better choice because of its appealing design and upmarket cabin.