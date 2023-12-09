New features introduced on Kia cars in India in 2023

New features introduced on Kia cars in India in 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 05:27 pm Dec 09, 2023

Kia Seltos rolls on diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors revamped its popular models, the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, in India by adding new features in 2023. These updates emphasize comfort, convenience, and safety. The refreshed Seltos now boasts dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, connected LED taillamps, and ADAS functions. The Carens gets a new 158hp 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine and a diesel-iMT combo, while the Sonet is anticipated to receive a facelift with extra features.

Kia Seltos got a midlife update this year

In July this year, the Kia Seltos underwent a midlife refresh with exterior changes and an improved cabin. A panoramic sunroof is available from the mid-spec HTK+ trim (turbo variant only), while dual-zone climate control is offered from the higher-spec HTX. The fully digital instrument cluster is available in the HTX+ or higher variants, and ADAS is limited to the top-spec GT and X-Line variants.

Sonet (facelift) will arrive on December 14

The Kia Sonet (facelift) is expected to debut soon with additional features such as a digital driver's display, 360-degree-view camera, and ADAS functions. In the latest development, a leaked brochure suggests that the updated digital instrument cluster will be available from the higher-spec HTX+ variant, while ADAS will be limited to the fully loaded X-Line trim. The refreshed SUV is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Carens received major mechanical upgrades for 2023

Although the Kia Carens remained unchanged on the design front, the MPV was updated with a new 158hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, offered with a choice of 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT gearboxes. It also became the first Kia model to receive a diesel-iMT combo.