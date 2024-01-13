2024 MG Astor or SKODA KUSHAQ: Which SUV is better

2024 MG Astor or SKODA KUSHAQ: Which SUV is better

By Pradnesh Naik Jan 13, 2024

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

MG Motor has launched the 2024 version of its popular entry-level SUV offering, the Astor, in India with a starting price of Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now available in five variants, namely Sprint (new), Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. At that price point, it rivals the SKODA KUSHAQ on our shore. Which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut in 2021, the Astor has become one of the best-selling models for MG Motor in India. Known for its value-for-money (VFM) quotient, it also topped the list of petrol SUVs with the highest resale value, per a report from Droom. However, to claim the top spot in the premium mid-size segment, it has to defeat the SKODA KUSHAQ.

Between these two, MG Astor looks appealing

The MG Astor has a typical crossover styling and features a chrome-studded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps, flared wheel arches with black cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The SKODA KUSHAQ features the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlight units, silvered skid plates, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Astor gets panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS functions

The Astor's spacious cabin has leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a digital personal assistant, i-Smart 2.0 connected car technology, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Level-2 ADAS suite, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. The KUSHAQ has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags.

SKODA KUSHAQ packs more potent powertrain options

The Astor is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (108hp/144Nm) and a 1.3-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol unit (138hp/220Nm). The mills are mated to a five-speed manual, CVT, and a six-speed torque converter unit. The KUSHAQ draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI engine (115hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter TSI EVO unit (150hp/250Nm). It gets either a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque-converter automatic, or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 MG Astor can be yours between Rs. 9.98 lakh and Rs. 17.9 lakh. On the other hand, the SKODA KUSHAQ is available between Rs. 11.89 lakh and Rs. 20.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Astor makes more sense with its attractive design and tech-loaded cabin at a lower price point.

