Volkswagen Group sold over 1,45,700 cars in 2023: Check details

By Pradnesh Naik 07:26 pm Jan 13, 202407:26 pm

All cars based on the MQB-A0-IN platform have scored a 5-star Global NCAP rating in 2023

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, has revealed that it sold a total of 1,45,713 units in 2023, including domestic sales in India as well as exports. The group, which includes Volkswagen, SKODA, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, experienced steady demand as their domestic sales crossed the 1,00,000 unit mark for the second year in a row. In December 2023 alone, these automakers collectively delivered over 10,000 cars.

Breakdown of sales and exports; key contributors

The company's domestic sales reached 1,01,465 units, while exports made up 44,248 units. A key factor in these impressive numbers was the made-in-India products from SKODA and Volkswagen based on the modular MQB-A0-IN platform. The list includes the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA from the former and the Taigun and Virtus from the latter. Luxury brands like Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini also saw strong performances with double-digit sales growth. The group's YoY export growth was 32%, with 44,248 units shipped from India.

Expansion plans and commitment to diversification

Piyush Arora, managing director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, stated that in 2023, their "determination and commitment to excellence allowed us to maintain a course of consistent growth." The group aims to reach more customers in India and expand its international market presence. To support this strategy, it launched the Parts Expedition Centre at its Chakan facility, Pune, to supply locally manufactured parts for production in Vietnam. Arora added that they remain dedicated to diversifying their offerings.