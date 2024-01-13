Attractive benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh on select Ducati motorcycles

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Attractive benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh on select Ducati motorcycles

By Pradnesh Naik 06:52 pm Jan 13, 202406:52 pm

Both Ducati models feature all-LED lighting setup

Italian marque Ducati is offering a limited-time deal with benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh on the Multistrada V4 and Streetfighter V4 motorcycles in India this January. Offered as store credits, customers can use them toward accessories, official apparel, service packs, or even as a cash discount. The offer is valid until January 31 or until the supplies last and applies to the ex-showroom price of these bikes.

2/3

Details of Streetfighter V4 and Multistrada V4

The Streetfighter V4, known for its speed and engaging ride, boasts a 1,103cc V4 engine with 205hp of maximum power and 123Nm of peak torque. It comes in two versions: Standard and S. The Multistrada V4, Ducati's top-of-the-line ADV, is available in standard, S, and Rally trim levels. It is powered by the Granturismo V4 engine producing 168hp of power and 125Nm of torque. The former starts at Rs. 22.15 lakh, while the latter begins at Rs. 21.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

3/3

Ducati's plans for India and offers on other models

Recently, Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4 RS, which sports the Streetfighter V4's engine and high-end components like Ohlins suspension and forged Marchesini wheels. This model is among eight new bikes Ducati plans to launch in India in 2024. Alongside the offers on the Streetfighter V4 and Multistrada V4, the bikemaker is also extending various benefits to other models, such as the Streetfighter V2 and the Multistrada V2, on our shores.