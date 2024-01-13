Dodge teases new-generation Charger Daytona EV: What we can expect

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Dodge teases new-generation Charger Daytona EV: What we can expect

By Pradnesh Naik 05:54 pm Jan 13, 202405:54 pm

The upcoming Charger Daytona will the the first high-performance EV for Dodge (Photo credit: Dodge)

Dodge, the iconic United States (US)-based car manufacturer, has unveiled several images of the upcoming new-generation Charger on social media. These updates confirmed the Daytona name and the vehicle's release in late 2024. The photos provide a clear view of the pre-production model without any camouflage, showcasing the overall design that incorporates many features from the 2022 concept. Here's what we can expect from the forthcoming high-performance coupe.

2/4

Design elements and comparison to concept

The new Charger's design seems slightly toned down compared to the concept. Unlike the concept, we can expect the upcoming coupe with a higher roof and standard side mirrors instead of cameras on the doors. A digitally enhanced image of the prototype displays a similar lower fascia, featuring vertical vents at the corners and a larger opening in the center, per Motor1. The Fratzog badge—symbolizing Dodge's "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust" system for electric vehicles (EVs)—will likely be featured on the grille.

3/4

Charger Daytona EV confirmed

Dodge also posted a picture of the car's rear on Instagram, confirming the electric Charger Daytona with an embossed Daytona script on the rear fascia and no visible exhaust outlets. Moreover, speculations are rife that a twin-turbocharged inline-six version might join the electric model, with the combustion version being called Charger. Dodge has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, only responding with "no comment" when questioned about them, per Motor1.

4/4

Other expected features of coupe

The hood of the new Charger seems to have a drop similar to that on the concept, with the panel above the thin grille acting as a spoiler that directs air above and below it over the hood.