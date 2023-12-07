SKODA KODIAQ, SLAVIA, KUSHAQ available with benefits worth Rs. 2.66L

SKODA's best-selling model, the KUSHAQ, gets benefits up to Rs. 1.25 lakh this December (Photo credit: SKODA)

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2023, SKODA has rolled out enticing offers and discounts on its 2023 lineup to end the year with a bang in India. The Czech automaker is offering appealing deals on the KODIAQ, SLAVIA, and KUSHAQ models to draw in buyers during the year-end festive season. This move might also be done to clear its existing inventory for a fresh start next year.

SLAVIA has benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh

SKODA's midsize sedan, the SLAVIA, boasts up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in benefits and discounts, along with a complimentary 4-year/60,000km service package. The KUSHAQ, which rivals the likes of Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos, is offered with up to Rs. 1.25 lakh in discounts and benefits, as well as the complimentary 4-year/60,000km service package. Both cars are based on an India-specific MQB A0 IN platform.

Customers can avail maximum discount on SKODA's flagship KODIAQ SUV

The range-topping L&K trim of the SKODA KODIAQ now has a lower price tag of Rs. 39.99 lakh (previously Rs. 41.95 lakh), thanks to a discount of Rs. 1.96 lakh. All three variants of the full-size SUV, including the base Style and mid-spec Sportline, feature exchange benefits up to Rs. 40,000 and corporate benefits up to Rs. 30,000, taking the total discounts up to Rs. 2.66 lakh. The carmaker's complimentary 4-year/60,000km service package is also available.